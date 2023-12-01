East Texas Weekend Planner: Jan. 13-16

TYLER, Texas — East Texas is filled will celebrations honoring Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy all weekend long.
Here's a list of MLK events this weekend across East Texas:
Jan.13
- Longview’s Opening Reception and Jazz Concert featuring Mack Guice Band and Low D at Longview Community Center.
- Reception at 6:00 p.m.; Concert at 7:00 p.m.
- Tickets are $10 online or at the door.
- 3rd annual East Texas MLK Spoken Word Competition & Showcase Live
- 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the Foundry Coffeehouse
Jan. 14
- Longview's Martin Luther King Jr. Parade
- Route along MLK Blvd at 10:00 a.m.
- Begins at Pittman Street and ends as Foster Middle School
- Longview's Community Festival
- Noon-3:00 p.m. at the Broughton Recreation Center
- Ribbon cutting for the Broughton Recreation Center renovations at noon.
- Longview's Humanitarian Award Celebration
- Parkview Baptist Church, 2014 S. Green St. at 6:30 p.m.
- Celebration and Speaker Rev. James Webb
- Longview March from Broughton Park to Mt. Olive Baptist Church
- Pre- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Pre-Holiday Celebration by Texas African American Museum at 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- Hawkins' "Unity in the Community" prayer breakfast honoring Martin Luther King Jr. at 8:30 a.m. at Jarvis Christian University. Cost: $10. Information: (903) 380-3734.
Jan. 15
- Jefferson's Annual MLK Parade at 3 p.m.
- Parade starts downtown at Jefferson High School and ends at Jefferson Community Center.
Jan. 16
- Interfaith Service
- Noon at Mt. Olive Baptist Church
- Tyler's Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration at 9:00 a.m. on the square
- 9:30 a.m. March to Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
- 10:00 a.m. program with keynote speaker retired Air Force Maj. Beverly J. Russell.
- Kilgore's Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance Day: 10:00 a.m. to noon at Texan Theater. Hosted by Kilgore Men and Women of Alliance. Includes food vendors and entertainment.
- Marshall's MLK Day Celebration
- 12:00 p.m. parade begins downtown at the courthouse
- 1:00 p.m. gospel concert at Marshall Convention Center
- 6:30 p.m. banquet at Marshall Convention Center. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Guest speaker: Dallas attorney Leon Carter. Tickets: $35. Hosted by Harrison County NAACP Branch No. 6185
- Jefferson's MLK Banquet from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Jefferson Convention & Visitor Center
- Featuring an evening of music, speeches, food and fellowship. Hosted by the Marion County Diversified Civic and Social Concern Organization (MCDCSCO). Tickets and information: Mary Spearman at (903) 665-3028 or Joyce Smith at (903) 665-2180
- Mount Pleasant's MLK Day Camp 2023 from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Martial Arts. Cost: $30. Information: (903) 380-3734.