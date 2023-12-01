x
East Texas Weekend Planner: Jan. 13-16

Weekend long celebrations honoring Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy.

TYLER, Texas — East Texas is filled will celebrations honoring Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy all weekend long.

Here's a list of MLK events this weekend across East Texas:

 Jan.13

  • Longview’s Opening Reception and Jazz Concert featuring Mack Guice Band and Low D at Longview Community Center.
    • Reception at 6:00 p.m.; Concert at 7:00 p.m.
    • Tickets are $10 online or at the door.
  • 3rd annual East Texas MLK Spoken Word Competition & Showcase Live
    • 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the Foundry Coffeehouse

Jan. 14

  • Longview's Martin Luther King Jr. Parade
    • Route along MLK Blvd at 10:00 a.m.
    • Begins at Pittman Street and ends as Foster Middle School
  • Longview's Community Festival
    • Noon-3:00 p.m. at the Broughton Recreation Center
    • Ribbon cutting for the Broughton Recreation Center renovations at noon.
  • Longview's Humanitarian Award Celebration
    • Parkview Baptist Church, 2014 S. Green St. at 6:30 p.m.
    • Celebration and Speaker Rev. James Webb
  • Longview March from Broughton Park to Mt. Olive Baptist Church
  • Pre- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Pre-Holiday Celebration by Texas African American Museum at 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. 
  • Hawkins' "Unity in the Community" prayer breakfast honoring Martin Luther King Jr. at 8:30 a.m. at Jarvis Christian University. Cost: $10. Information: (903) 380-3734. 

Jan. 15

  • Jefferson's Annual MLK Parade at 3 p.m.
    • Parade starts downtown at Jefferson High School and ends at Jefferson Community Center.

Jan. 16

  • Interfaith Service
    • Noon at Mt. Olive Baptist Church
  • Tyler's Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration at 9:00 a.m. on the square
    • 9:30 a.m. March to Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
    • 10:00 a.m. program with keynote speaker retired Air Force Maj. Beverly J. Russell. 
  • Kilgore's Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance Day: 10:00 a.m. to noon at Texan Theater. Hosted by Kilgore Men and Women of Alliance. Includes food vendors and entertainment. 
  • Marshall's MLK Day Celebration
    • 12:00 p.m. parade begins downtown at the courthouse
    • 1:00 p.m. gospel concert at Marshall Convention Center
    • 6:30 p.m. banquet at Marshall Convention Center. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Guest speaker: Dallas attorney Leon Carter. Tickets: $35. Hosted by Harrison County NAACP Branch No. 6185
  • Jefferson's MLK Banquet from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Jefferson Convention & Visitor Center
    • Featuring an evening of music, speeches, food and fellowship. Hosted by the Marion County Diversified Civic and Social Concern Organization (MCDCSCO). Tickets and information: Mary Spearman at (903) 665-3028 or Joyce Smith at (903) 665-2180
  • Mount Pleasant's MLK Day Camp 2023 from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Martial Arts. Cost: $30. Information: (903) 380-3734.

