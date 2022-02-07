Kilgore College to present "Ada & the Engine"

General admission tickets cost $10 and $7 for KC students with their ID. Any group with 10 or more attendees have discounted pricing available

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore College Theatre will present "Ada & the Engine" by Lauren Gunderson on Feb. 24-27. The shows will be at 7:30 pm on the 24-26, with a matinee performance on at 2:30 pm on the 27.

Parents are encouraged to bring children younger than 13 years old, due to the play's PG-rating.

The box office will open one hour prior to each performance, and face coverings are encouraged for all those in attendance. Tickets can be purchased on the Drama Department's website or by phone at (903) 983-8126.