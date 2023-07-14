Latin Fest returns to Tyler

The Andina Fest is one of the largest Latin fiestas in East Texas with live music, hora loca, performances, traditional Latin food and so much more!

TYLER, Texas — The second annual Andina Fest returns to Tyler Satruday, July 15.

Organizers of the festival, Nadia Long and Nury Burnett stopped by CBS19 to talk more about the festival and what the community can expect.

The Andina Fest is a family-oriented event that celebrates Latino culture, music and cuisine.

Last year, Long, Burnett and two other friends decided to host a big party celebrating their culture with friends and family,

It was a successful event, they decided to grow the festivatl into a bigger celebration and invite the East Texas community to attend.

"Just like last year, we're having live music which is important to Latin people. We're having tons of food, featuring more cusines this year from different Latin countries such as El Salvador, Perviuan, and so much more," Burnett said.

The event will also feature a hora loca or crazy hour moment during the celebration.

"Hora loca is the moment where everyone goes to the dance floor and they give it their all...we'll have confetti, crazy hats, balloons," Burnett said. "It's a none stop 40 minutes session with Latin music where you feel all the Latin spirits and energy."

Long and Burnett said it will be an amazing night filled with dancing, music and food at the Andina Fest.

"We're so excited to share our culture not just with the Latin community but with everyone in the community," Burnett said.

The Andina Fest will be at the Tyler Rose Garden Center from 5 to 11 p.m this Saturday.