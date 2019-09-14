TYLER, Texas — Ahead of a free concert to benefit the homeless in Tyler, country singer Lee Greenwood speaks on the importance of giving back and what his song 'God Bless the USA' means in today's society.

"My song, 'God Bless the USA' stands as an American anthem [a modern generation American anthem] and I get calls to go all across the country, to uplift some initiative or charity," Greenwood said.

Greenwood will perform live and in-concert to dedicate "Tyler's Pillars of Love", an initiative to help the city's homeless community.

Volunteer artists have worked for months to create unique art projects to transform the underpass near 215 West Valentine street.

The paintings are to remind everyone who visits that they are loved, valued and cared for by their community.

According to organizers, the centerpiece will be a mural of the American flag, inspired by Greenwood's music.

"I am flattered that the event included me and just excited to have this as one of the stops on the road this week," Greenwood said. "We do foundation fundraisers all the time and they are all over the country, people taking care of people."



Greenwood has been a supporter of the arts and the military community for years. His foundation, Helping a Hero provides support for military personnel severely injured in the war on terror.

Tyler's Pillars of Love will be held Saturday, September 14 at 1 p.m. under the bridge located at 215 West Valentine Street.

This event is open to the public.

Greenwood will also be performing in New York for Monday Night Football as the Cleveland Browns take on the New York Jets on ESPN.

For more on Greenwood's upcoming tour dates, click here.