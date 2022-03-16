'One Night in Memphis' on tap at Belcher Center

The concert is a tribute to Sun Records recording artists Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Elvis Presley.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The LeTourneau University Belcher Center will continue its season of “Heart and Soul” with the performance of “One Night in Memphis” on March 26.

The concert is a tribute to Sun Records recording artists Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley and includes 90 minutes of rockabilly, country, gospel and 1950s rock and roll music performed live.

Belcher Center Senior Director Cody Bowen said the show will be a lot of fun.