Mutts Gone Nuts coming to Belcher Center

Mutts Gone Nuts features nine dogs (and some humans) as they jump, dance, dive, flip, trip, slip and skip during a 75-minute comedy show.

“This is a show we’ve been looking at for a little while because I wanted to bring some family entertainment, something everybody could come to that would be really inexpensive,” Belcher Center Senior Director Cody Bowen said. “We wanted to make sure you could bring the whole family.”