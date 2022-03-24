x
East Texas weekend events: Spring flowers, music and murder mystery

Many local events happening in Tyler this weekend such as Spring Flower Trail, Azalea Run, Azalea Arts and Crafts Fair, and many more.

TYLER, Texas — Still not sure what to do this weekend? Check out these events happening in the Tyler area.

Azalea season activities: With the azaleas beginning to bloom, there are numerous activities to usher in the annual Azalea and Spring Flower Trail.

Take a driving or walking tour of the 10-mile Azalea Trail that spans through Tyler neighborhoods beginning Friday. Azaleas tend to bloom for about three weeks, so the trail will be officially open from March 25 to April 10. To see a map of the trail and track the blooming of the azaleas, visit www.TylerAzaleaTrail.com 

