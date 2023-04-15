East Texas Weekend Planner: May 12-14

From butterflies to wine tasting, there is a little something for everyone this weekend.

TYLER, Texas — The weekend is finally here and here are some of the fun events happening across East Texas.

Spring 2023 Piney Woods Wine Festival

Travel to Lindale this Saturday for the Spring 2023 Piney Woods Wine Festival from 1 to 7 p.m. Enjoy a variety of wines from award-winning wineries across East Texas! Uncork the fun with $1 wine tastings, live music, vendors, food and a VIP experience! Don't forget to buy your wine garden wristband!

Butterfly Festival

Fly on over to the Butterfly Festival, hosted by Breedlove Nursery and Landscape Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event will feature crafts, a scavenger hunt, flowers and a butterfly tent! Don't miss a chance to see these beautiful creatures in person!

Neurodivergent Advocates of ETX Playdate

Take your child to a fun playdate this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Southside Park in Tyler. This free playdate will have a variety of activities and games for all children to enjoy. There will also be a surprise for all the moms in attendance just in time for Mother's Day! Neurodivergent Advocates of East Texas hosts monthly gatherings to promote cooperative play and positive social interactions in a safe and welcoming environment.

Discovery Science Place Founder's Day

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Discovery Science Place this Saturday. The Founder's Day celebration will have family friendly activities from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. An adults-only event will be from 7 to 10 p.m. and that includes a silent auction and a special entry to exhibits.

Here's a full list of events this weekend:

May 12

May 13

May 14

Mother's Day Brunch: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at High Hill Farm

Mother's Day Brunch: 11 a.m. to 2p.m. at Sola Bread Co.