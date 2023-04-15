East Texas Weekend Planner: May 12-14

TYLER, Texas — The weekend is finally here and here are some of the fun events happening across East Texas.
From butterflies to wine tasting, there is a little something for everyone this weekend.
Spring 2023 Piney Woods Wine Festival
Travel to Lindale this Saturday for the Spring 2023 Piney Woods Wine Festival from 1 to 7 p.m. Enjoy a variety of wines from award-winning wineries across East Texas! Uncork the fun with $1 wine tastings, live music, vendors, food and a VIP experience! Don't forget to buy your wine garden wristband!
Butterfly Festival
Fly on over to the Butterfly Festival, hosted by Breedlove Nursery and Landscape Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event will feature crafts, a scavenger hunt, flowers and a butterfly tent! Don't miss a chance to see these beautiful creatures in person!
Neurodivergent Advocates of ETX Playdate
Take your child to a fun playdate this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Southside Park in Tyler. This free playdate will have a variety of activities and games for all children to enjoy. There will also be a surprise for all the moms in attendance just in time for Mother's Day! Neurodivergent Advocates of East Texas hosts monthly gatherings to promote cooperative play and positive social interactions in a safe and welcoming environment.
Discovery Science Place Founder's Day
Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Discovery Science Place this Saturday. The Founder's Day celebration will have family friendly activities from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. An adults-only event will be from 7 to 10 p.m. and that includes a silent auction and a special entry to exhibits.
Here's a full list of events this weekend:
May 12
- Discovery Time Playground: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Tyler Public Library
- Hinds Art Gallery presents Amanda Hukhill & Doug Carter on Exhibit: 11 a.m. at Hinds Fine Art Gallery
- The Art Experience: noon to 7 p.m. at Hinds Art Gallery
- Spring 2023 Piney Woods Wine Festival: 1 to 7 p.m. at Pickers Pavilion (Lindale)
Downtown Live Concert- Lee Mathis & the Brutally Handsome: 5 to 8 p.m. at Heritage Plaza (Longview)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Exhibit at Discover Science Place: 5 to 9 p.m. at Discovery Science Place
- Live Music: Jonny & The Nightcrawlers: 6 to 9 p.m. at Fresh by Brookshire's
- Free Sunset Rooftop Yoga Party: 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Downtown Tyler
- Open Mic: 8 to 10 p.m. at The Understudy
May 13
- Historic Longview Farmers Market: 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 105 W Cotton St.
- Rose City Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at ETX Brewing Co.
- Butterfly Festival: 9 a.m. at Breedlove Nursery and Landscape
- Yoga & Beer: 10 to 11 a.m. at True Vine Brewing Company
- Neurodivergent Advocates of East Texas PlayDate: 10 a.m. to noon at Southside Park
- The Art Experience: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hinds Art Gallery
- ETX Market 2023: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Longview
Hinds Art Gallery presents Amanda Hukhill & Doug Carter on Exhibit: 11 a.m. at Hinds Fine Art Gallery
Discovery Science Place Founder's Day Celebration: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Discovery Science Place
Blind Invasion: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: ETX Brewery Co.
Food + Wine Experience at Kiepersol: noon to 3 p.m. at Kiepersol Winery
Shimmy Mob Belly Dance Festival: noon to 4:30 p.m. at Bergfeld Park
- Spring 2023 Piney Woods Wine Festival: 1 to 7 p.m. at Pickers Pavilion (Lindale)
- 100 S-more Years of Texas State Parks: 2 to 3 p.m. at Tyler State Park
- Bluegrass/Country/Gospel Open Music Jam: 4 to 8:30p.m. at Kilgore Mercantile & Music
- Arcadia Art Show Vol7: 5 to 8 p.m. at Martin Walker PC
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Exhibit at Discover Science Place: 5 to 9 p.m. at Discovery Science Place
- Culinary Experience: 6 to 8 p.m. at the Goodman LeGrand Museum
- M28 Kids Family Sock Hope Dance: 6 to 8 p.m. at Cross Brand Cowboy Church
- ETSO presents Haydn's Choral Masterpiece "The Creation": 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Cowan Fine & Performing Arts Center at UT Tyler
May 14
- Mother's Day Brunch: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at High Hill Farm
- Mother's Day Brunch: 11 a.m. to 2p.m. at Sola Bread Co.