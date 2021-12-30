Local firework stands prepare to bring the boom for New Year’s Eve celebrations

“This ties up large amounts of operating capital, but we are one of the oldest and largest retail fireworks companies around,” said Chris Harris.

TYLER, Texas — As New Year’s Eve quickly approaches, one local fireworks retailer says many area residents are looking to ring in 2022 with a bang.

Chris Harris is owner and operator of Pappy’s Fireworks, which has three locations in Tyler. He said Wednesday, although there has been an industry-wide supply shortage during the past year, business was booming.

“Our sales this year are up over 25% as of this time last year, but 90% of our sales come in between 1 p.m. and 12 a.m. on the 31st,” he said. “If sales continue to hold at this rate, we anticipate having the best Christmas season in the history of our company.”

Harris said because of supply-chain issues, the business worked to receive and store its inventory before it was able to open for the holidays.

“This ties up large amounts of operating capital, but we are one of the oldest and largest retail fireworks companies around,” he said. “And we have a reputation for always having whatever you are looking for and plenty of it, so it is just part of the way we operate.”

Harris said fireworks sales depends heavily on several factors.