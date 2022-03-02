Theatre Longview to present 'Crimes of the Heart'

LONGVIEW, Texas — Theatre Longview will mark its return to the Longview Community Center with “Crimes of the Heart,” which opens March 10.
“This is the first performance back in the community center, and it’s very exciting,” said Jennifer Pritchett, who is directing the play. “I didn’t know it when I signed on to do this, so it was a nice little surprise for me that I get to have a big deal around my show.”
Arts!Longview will host an opening night reception from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. March 10.
