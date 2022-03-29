Downtown Live returns Friday to Longview's Heritage Plaza

10th anniversary of the event that promotes downtown Longview and raises money for community projects. Event is set to be nine free concerts open to the public.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Downtown Live is set to return at 5 p.m. Friday to Heritage Plaza in Longview for the first of nine free concerts.

This is the 10th anniversary of the event that promotes downtown Longview and raises money for community projects, according to the city.

Downtown Live is free and open to the public, and food will available for purchase from local food trucks. Beer and wine also will be available to purchase, however, attendees are not allowed to bring their own alcoholic beverages.