Longview has embraced public art — that wasn't always the case

A 1981 sculpture, "Night Winds" evoked strong reactions both positive and negative.

LONGVIEW, Texas — When Cynthia Hellen began her role in 2019 as executive director of the newly formed Arts!Longview — which has a goal of educating and inspiring a community-wide appreciation of the arts — she expected a few hiccups along the way. One of the first projects was installing downtown murals.

“At first, we had trouble just finding walls for the murals,” she said. “But, as soon as we got the first one up and the second and third were started, we started hearing from other building owners that they were interested in having murals as well. It started the ball rolling.”