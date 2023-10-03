East Texas Weekend Planner: March 10-12

TYLER, Texas — The weekend is here and if you're looking for ways to spend time with your family outside of the house, we have events perfect for the whole family to enjoy!
From shopping for the freshest produce in East Texas to getting your future read, there's a lot to do this weekend.
Here's a list of events:
March 10
- Hinds Art Gallery presents Amanda Hukhill & Doug Carter on Exhibit: 11 a.m. at Hinds Fine Art Gallery
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Exhibit at Discover Science Place: 5-9 p.m. at Discover Science Place
- "Wonderland High": 7 p.m. at Arts View Children's Theater Longview
- "A Murder Most Fowl": 7:30 p.m. at Walker Manor Bed & Breakfast, 214 E. Commerce Ave., Gladewater
- Roast Battle League: 8-10 p.m. at The Understudy
March 11
- Spring Community Sale: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. at Glass Recreation Center
- Longview Jaycees Trade Days: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Longview Exhibit Center
- Rose City Farmers Winter Market: 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at ETX Brewing Co.
- Downtown’s Hit the Bricks: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Downtown Tyler on the Square
- Coffee Class: 10:30- 11:30 a.m. at Tyler Public Library
- Spring Pop Up Market: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. at Hinds Fine Art Gallery
- Tyler Public Library Book Sale: 10 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. at Tyler Public Library
- East Texas Psychic Fair: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Magnuson Grand Hotel
- Hinds Art Gallery presents Amanda Hukhill & Doug Carter on Exhibit: 11 a.m. at Hinds Art Gallery
- Monster Trunk Wars: 1-3 p.m. at Rusk County Youth Expo Center
- "Wonderland High": 2 p.m. at Arts View Children's Theater Longview
- Bluegrass, Country, Gospel Jam: 4- 8:30 p.m. at Kilgore Mercantile & Music
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Exhibit at Discover Science Place: 5-9 p.m. at Discover Science Place
- "A Murder Most Fowl": 7 p.m. at Walker Manor Bed & Breakfast, 214 E. Commerce Ave., Gladewater
- Pat Hazell's "Permanent Record": 7:30 p.m. at Memorial City Hall Performance Center, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall
- All Star Improv: 8-10 p.m. at The Understudy
March 12
- Longview Jaycees Trade Days: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Longview Exhibit Center
- "Wonderland High": 2 p.m. at Arts View Children's Theater Longview
- HAMM Aviation Camp 2023: March 12-June 23 at Historic Aviation Memorial Museum