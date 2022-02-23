Marion County Chamber seeks Ambassador Club volunteers ahead of Mardi Gras event

Volunteers will offer directions to guests, serve as visitor guides, parade security, visitor information and will offer rides to guests in need in golf carts.

JEFFERSON, Texas — The Marion County Chamber of Commerce is seeking additional volunteers for its Ambassador Club, which was recently brought back by the organization as a way to make the chamber more visible in the community.

Ambassador Club volunteers are particularly needed for this weekend’s Mardi Gras Upriver event in downtown Jefferson, which brings thousands to the historic bayou city each Mardi Gras holiday.

Marion County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Moore said the resurrection of the Ambassador Club is part of the chamber’s rebranding campaign that kicked off recently.