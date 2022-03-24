Martin Creek Lake State Park visitors get a water tour at 'Canoe with a Ranger'

TATUM, Texas — More than a dozen visitors at Martin Creek Lake State Park paddled along with Lead Ranger Jimmy Fitzgerald Saturday as he conducted an hour-long kayak and canoe tour around the lake.

Fitzgerald said he hopes the event will help introduce some visitors to boating — either in kayaks or canoes.

“A lot of times, this is their first experience with outdoor boating or maybe they only get to go once a year when they go camping or, like this, during spring break.” Fitzgerald said. “So they’ll be able to learn a little about water safety and some of the ins and outs of canoeing.”