'House of Dragon' actor who plays Daemon Targaryen will meet fans at Dallas Fan Fest

The three-day Dallas Fan Fest will be held at the Irving Convention Center starting on Oct. 14.

IRVING, Texas — Dallas Fan Fest kicks off on Oct. 14, and for three days, fans will get to a chance see and meet multiple stars from the hottest shows on television, including Matt Smith from HBO’s “House of the Dragon.”

Smith plays Daemon Targaryen in HBO's hit series, but some may also know him as 11th doctor in “Doctor Who” and Prince Philip in the Netflix series "The Crown." He'll be at the festival on Saturday, Oct. 15.

But there are even more celebrity guests, cosplay contests and walls of pop-culture merchandise featured at the Dallas Fan Fest.

Another headlining guest is Eduardo Franco, who plays “Argyle” in the fourth season of “Stranger Things.” Other celebrity guests coming to Dallas Fan Fest 2022 include: Tom Sturridge, Jenna Coleman and Mason Alexander Park from "The Sandman"; Emily Swallow from "The Mandalorian"; Stephen Amell and Katie Cassidy from "Arrow" and more!

Ticket information

There are both single-day tickets and weekend passes.

Single-day tickets for adults are $25 on Friday, $45 on Saturday and $35 on Sunday. Child tickets for ages 6 to 12 years old is $5 per day, and kids under 5 years old gets in free.

Family ticket pricing (two adults and up to four children) are $55 on Friday, $95 on Saturday and $75 on Sunday.

The weekend pass for adults is $70, which ends up being $35 cheaper than buying a single-day ticket for every day of the festival. Tickets are available on the festival website.

Autograph and photo op prices are separate from admission tickets. Prices vary between autograph and photo op, along with each celebrity.

The full list of prices per celebrity can be found on the festival’s website.