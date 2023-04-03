Megan Thee Stallion presents Shania Twain with 'Equal Play' award at CMT Awards in Austin

Fresh off her appearances on the mound at Minute Maid and the March Madness Music Festival, Houston's Megan was at the CMT Awards as a presenter.

AUSTIN, Texas — It’s been a busy few days for Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion.

On Thursday, she threw out the first pitch of the Houston Astros’ season opener. Then on Friday, she rocked the stage at the March Madness Music Festival.

Finally on Sunday, she capped it off with an appearance at the CMT Music Awards in Austin, which were seen live on KHOU 11.

Megan introduced Shania Twain as the recipient of the ‘Equal Play’ award, which is presented to an artist who is an advocate for diverse voices in country music.

In her acceptance speech, she referenced her hit song, ‘Man, I Feel Like a Woman.’

The show also featured a performance by Keith Urban, who was at the March Music Festival earlier in the day.