East Texas Weekend Planner: May 26-28

TYLER, Texas — What a better way to enjoy the beautiful weather this Memorial weekend than with festivals, farmer's markets, and so much more!
There is an event for everyone this weekend!
Tyler Celtic Festival
The Celtic Festival returns to Tyler for a four-day long weekend of festivities. This mini Renaissance event celebrates Celtic heritage with performers, artisans, and so much more! Everyone is welcome to attend and learn more about the Celtic culture.
Bingo Memorial Event
And to kick off your summer, Tyler Bingo is hosting a Memorial Day event Saturday and Sunday. You can play multiple sessions from 2 to 4:30 p.m. each day for each day for 21 dollars. Don't miss a chance to have fun, win and yell BINGO!
Tyler's Farmers Market
Flowers are blooming and farmers markets are popping up across East Texas! Tyler Farmers Market has provided fresh produce to the East Texas community for 40 years! This Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Buy a variety of fruits and vegetables all grown by East Texas farmers.
Piney Woods Express Steam
Hop aboard a time machine and step foot on a vintage 1920's railroad train ride and enjoy a journey through the Piney Woods this weekend on the piney Wood Express Steam. The Four-hour round trip begins in Palestine and makes a stop in Rusk. Riders can enjoy food, drinks, and a historic narration that will take you to the past.
Here's a full list of events this weekend:
May 26
- Gallery Main Street: On Exhibit Spring Juried Exhibit: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. at Gallery Main Street
- Highway Farmer's Market: 8 a.m. at 22053 155 S. Flint:
- Rose City Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at ETX Brewing Co.
- Tyler Celtic Festival: 10 a.m.- 5p.m. at 15972 Hwy 64 East Tyler, 75707
- Memorial Day Ceremony presented by VFW Carl Webb Post 1799: 11 a.m. at Tyler's Downtown Square
- Piney Woods Express Steam Train: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Palestine
- Walkthrough History 1969- The Dawn of Aquarius: 3-6 p.m. at Tyler Public Library
- Friday Night Dance: 6:30-9 p.m. at the Tyler Senior Center
- Madness the Musical: 7-9:30 p.m. at Caldwell Auditorium
- Wild Bunch Tyler M/C Annual Memorial Weekend: 7-11:59 p.m. at Wild Bunch Tyler Clubhouse
May 27
- Gallery Main Street: On Exhibit Spring Juried Exhibit: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. at Gallery Main Street
- Tyler Celtic Festival: 10 a.m.- 5p.m. at 15972 Hwy 64 East Tyler, 75707
- Piney Woods Express Steam Train: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Palestine
- Walkthrough History 1969- The Dawn of Aquarius: 1-4 p.m. at Tyler Public Library
- Madness the Musical: 2 p.m. at Caldwell Auditorium
- Bingo Memorial Day Event: 2-4 p.m. at Tyler Bingo
- Wild Bunch Tyler M/C Annual Memorial Weekend: 7-11:59 p.m. at Wild Bunch Tyler Clubhouse
- Madness the Musical: 6 p.m. at Caldwell Auditorium
- Cross Brand Car & Bike Show: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at Cross Brand Cowboy Church
May 28
- Gallery Main Street: On Exhibit Spring Juried Exhibit: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. at Gallery Main Street
- Wild Bunch Tyler M/C Annual Memorial Weekend: 9 a.m. at Wild Bunch Tyler Clubhouse
- Tyler Celtic Festival: 10 a.m.- 5p.m. at 15972 Hwy 64 East Tyler, 75707
- Piney Woods Express Steam Train: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Palestine
- Bingo Memorial Day Event: 2-4 p.m. at Tyler Bingo
- Madness the Musical: 7-9:30 p.m. at Caldwell Auditorium