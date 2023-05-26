East Texas Weekend Planner: May 26-28

East Texas is packed with fun events this Memorial weekend.

TYLER, Texas — What a better way to enjoy the beautiful weather this Memorial weekend than with festivals, farmer's markets, and so much more!

There is an event for everyone this weekend!

Tyler Celtic Festival

The Celtic Festival returns to Tyler for a four-day long weekend of festivities. This mini Renaissance event celebrates Celtic heritage with performers, artisans, and so much more! Everyone is welcome to attend and learn more about the Celtic culture.

Bingo Memorial Event

And to kick off your summer, Tyler Bingo is hosting a Memorial Day event Saturday and Sunday. You can play multiple sessions from 2 to 4:30 p.m. each day for each day for 21 dollars. Don't miss a chance to have fun, win and yell BINGO!

Tyler's Farmers Market

Flowers are blooming and farmers markets are popping up across East Texas! Tyler Farmers Market has provided fresh produce to the East Texas community for 40 years! This Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Buy a variety of fruits and vegetables all grown by East Texas farmers.

Piney Woods Express Steam

Hop aboard a time machine and step foot on a vintage 1920's railroad train ride and enjoy a journey through the Piney Woods this weekend on the piney Wood Express Steam. The Four-hour round trip begins in Palestine and makes a stop in Rusk. Riders can enjoy food, drinks, and a historic narration that will take you to the past.

Here's a full list of events this weekend:

