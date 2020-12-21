Mick Jagger buys Florida mansion for his girlfriend

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Is Mick Jagger now a Florida Man? The Rolling Stones front man recently purchased a mansion south of Tampa as a Christmas present for his girlfriend, ballet dancer Melanie Hamrick.
The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports that the four-bedroom home sits on roughly a third of an acre in the planned community of Lakewood Ranch.
It is perched on the edge of a lake and close to its neighbors, with nearly 8,400 square feet under the roof. The real estate firm that sold it is Michael Saunders & Company.
It says the 77-year-old rock star paid $1.9 million for it in late October and put the title in Hamrick's name.
