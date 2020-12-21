x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Entertainment

Mick Jagger buys Florida mansion for his girlfriend

The Rolling Stones front man recently purchased a mansion south of Tampa as a Christmas present for his girlfriend.
Credit: AP
The Rolling Stones are ready to get back on the road after postponing their North American tour because Mick Jagger needed medical treatment.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Is Mick Jagger now a Florida Man? The Rolling Stones front man recently purchased a mansion south of Tampa as a Christmas present for his girlfriend, ballet dancer Melanie Hamrick. 

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports that the four-bedroom home sits on roughly a third of an acre in the planned community of Lakewood Ranch. 

It is perched on the edge of a lake and close to its neighbors, with nearly 8,400 square feet under the roof. The real estate firm that sold it is Michael Saunders & Company. 

It says the 77-year-old rock star paid $1.9 million for it in late October and put the title in Hamrick's name. 

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter