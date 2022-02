About 100 children participated in the derby that released more than 2,000 fishes for the event.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Dozens of people lined the shore Saturday at Teague Park pond in Longview for the annual Ricky Borden Memorial Kid Fish Derby.

Parents and other family members helped their youngsters get hooks baited and lines cast into the water.

Marina Garcia, recreation supervisor with the Longview Parks and Recreation Department, said more than 100 children were signed in just shortly after the event began.