Michael Seabolt’s film, ‘Sleep Tight’, is entered in the Downtown Tyler Film Festival in the International category.

TYLER, Texas — The Ninth Annual Downtown Tyler Film Festival began Thursday with the Young Filmmakers category and runs until Sunday finishing with the Best of the Fest.

Filmmaker Michael Seabolt has entered his film into the festival under the international category that shows Saturday.

CBS19’s Favian Quezada talked with Seabolt about his film and some upcoming projects he is working on.