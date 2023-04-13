Iconic Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performing in Dallas on 2023 tour

It is Bocelli's highly-anticipated return to the AAC since the 2021 Believe World Tour.

DALLAS — Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is making a stop in Dallas as part of his 2023 tour.

Bocelli will perform at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Nov. 30, which was one of 10 fall dates that were added, along with a stop in San Antonio on November 29. It is Bocelli's first return to the AAC since the 2021 Believe World Tour.

He will perform a variety of songs from his repertoire, including music in honor of the holiday season, with selections from his recent No. 1 album A Family Christmas, his 2020 solo album Believe, as well as a selection of arias, his crossover hits, and love songs.

Here are the new dates:

Nov. 29: San Antonio – AT&T Center

Nov. 30: Dallas – American Airlines Center

Dec. 2: Louisville – KFC Yum Arena

Dec. 6: Boston – TD Garden

Dec. 7: Philadelphia – Wells Fargo Center

Dec. 9: Hartford – XL Center (First time in Hartford in 25 years)

Dec. 10: Baltimore – CFG Bank Arena (With the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra)

Dec. 13: New York – Madison Square Garden

Dec. 16-17: Hollywood, Florida – Hard Rock Live

Tickets for the new U.S. dates will go on sale to the general public on Monday, April 24 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. There are also presale opportunities starting on Monday, April 17.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Andrea Bocelli returns to American Airlines Center on November 30th, presented by AT&T Performing Arts Center 🎶 Tickets on sale Monday April 24th 🌹 Posted by American Airlines Center on Wednesday, April 12, 2023