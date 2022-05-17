T-Pain show moved out of Deep Ellum, venue says

Last month, T-Pain made headlines after he complained in a TikTok video about his Dallas show selling only 26% of available tickets.

DALLAS — Hip-hop performer T-Pain's "The Road To Wiscansin Tour" show has been moved from The Factory in Deep Ellum to Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie, according to a tweet from The Factory.

The show, originally scheduled for May 18, will now take place on June 24.

Last month, "Buy U a Drank" performer made headlines after he complained in a TikTok video about his Dallas show selling only 26% of available tickets.

"What the f---, Dallas ... what are you doing? Y'all don't f--- with me?!?!," the rapper said.

Shortly after the video went viral, T-Pain questioned his venue choice. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and the Factory both chimed in with statements.

Johnson tweeted about safety, which could have been a result of the city responding to several crime issues related to events and Deep Ellum in recent weeks.

Just last week, two people were killed and three were injured in a shooting at around 2 a.m. in the 2800 block of Elm Street in Deep Ellum as bars and clubs were letting out for the night.

Fifteen people were injured and one person died in a shooting during a trail ride and concert in southern Dallas on April 3, and two people were injured in a shooting in the 2800 block of Elm Street in Deep Ellum on April 10.

Now, T-Pain will perform at Texas Trust CU Theatre, which has an even larger capacity than The Factory does. The Factory's capacity is listed at 4,300, while the Texas Trust CU Theatre can reportedly fit 6,350.

The Factory said those who bought tickets will not need to do anything and their tickets will be valid for the new venue. After T-Pain's TikTok went viral, The Factory told WFAA had already "seen a spike in ticket sales."