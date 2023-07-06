The Eagles coming to Cleveland with ‘The Long Goodbye’ final tour this fall: Here's when you can buy tickets

CLEVELAND — The Eagles announced details of their final tour – The Long Goodbye – which will make a stop in Cleveland with a concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse featuring special guest Steely Dan on Tuesday, Oct. 17.
While tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 14, pre-sale tickets and VIP packages are up for grabs starting Wednesday, July 12.
During the tour, Live National officials say Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey “will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands.”
The Long Goodbye tour is expected to continue into 2025.
SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top local and national headlines sent to your email inbox each weekday morning with our free 3News to GO! newsletter
“Over the band’s more than 50 years of touring, the Eagles have performed more than 1,000 concerts around the world, accounting for more than 15 million tickets,” organizers said.
The Eagles, who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during their first year of eligibility in 1998, have sold more than 150 albums worldwide, scored six number one albums and topped the singles charts five times.
The band also shared the following statement alongside their tour announcement:
The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.
With love and gratitude,
The Eagles