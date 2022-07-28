Grounded in Faith: East Texan making waves in Christian music

Tiffany Frampton is emerging as a Christian artist. Through the power of social media, she's gotten the attention and support of big names like Danny Gokey.

OVERTON, Texas —

Tiffany Frampton is a petite gal with a powerful voice and she is making a name for herself in the emerging Christian field.

"God has opened up opportunities and doors, and I couldn't really picture anything else besides doing Christian music now," Frampton said.

She wasn't always a fan of the genre, as a young child, Frampton was drawn to Pop music. She said she admires Taylor Swift for her style and her lyrics.

"She was kind of my icon and who I wanted to be, in the sense of writing music, I loved what she was doing," Frampton said.

She wrote and produced a couple of songs, but they never took off and she felt discouraged.

"My plans were not going the way I wanted, life was not turning out how I thought, and the dream that I kind of created for myself just wasn't happening the way I thought," Frampton said.

She gave it one more shot. A song she wrote when she felt defeated and broken was the one that got her career started.

"As soon as I released it, God opened doors that I couldn't even imagine. And that was when it switched for me, I realized the reason why I want to make music is for people to relate to it for people's lives to be changed," Frampton said.

She poured her heart into the song. It became a hit on social media and streaming platforms, and it captured the attention of Danny Gokey.

"You know, when you scroll through, you can find new music and new things. and I thought her talent was so great," Gokey said. "I ended up connecting with her over Instagram and I started trying to bring her to my label."

Gokey said she has potential and together they are working to get Frampton's music to reach a wider audience.

"I want to do this for my family, I want to show my daughter that you can pursue your dreams even with things going on. That's where faith is, is when you can't see what's happening in front of you. but you just trust God no matter what," Frampton said.

Frampton's career is only getting started, her new single "Meant To Be" is set to release Friday.