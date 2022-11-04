Lindale captures Class 4A military band state title

Lindale ISD captured the state title, while Chapel Hill finished second, and Carthage placed third.

This week, local Smith County districts placed in the University Interscholastic League (UIL) Class 4A military marching band state competition that took place at McLane Stadium in Waco.

Both Lindale and Chapel Hill expressed pride at their success, and are happy to share the accomplishment of the bands with the community.