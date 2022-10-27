Fritz Hager III will perform across the U.S. in his new fall tour

The artists' tour will begin Nov. 16 in Houston and ending Dec. 14 in San Francisco.

TYLER, Texas — *Editor's Note: Video above aired on July 2022.

Fritz Hager III has announced he's going back on tour.

The Tyler musician, who was a top 5 finalist on Season 20 of "American Idol," announced on his social media Thursday details of the "Don't Blink Tour" which will also feature Jonny West, Francisco Martin and Allegra Miles.

Miles finished in the top 9 on the same "Idol" season as Hager, while West and Martin both competed on Season 18.