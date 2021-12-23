Guitarist Robin Bibeau to perform classical music concert

Bibeau will perform a collection of classical masterworks from the 1700s through 1960, and will include material from J.S. Bach, Domenico Scarlatti and more.

TYLER, Texas — Guitarist Robin Bibeau, who performs classical, jazz, rock and progressive rock music, will perform a free classical guitar concert, “Masterworks of the Classical Guitar,” on Jan. 9 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Tyler.

Bibeau will perform a collection of classical masterworks from the 1700s through 1960. Selections will include material from J.S. Bach, Domenico Scarlatti, Fernando Sor, Francisco Tárrega, Joaquín Turina, Manuel Ponce and Heitor Villa-Lobos.

The concert also will highlight compositions written in Germany, Italy, Spain, Mexico, Brazil and all over the world.

Bibeau writes, performs and teaches music at the Tyler Music Academy. As a former student of Tyler Junior College and UT Tyler’s classical guitar programs, Bibeau recently performed in Franklin Kimlicko’s “50th Year Anniversary Celebration Concert.”

Bibeau received a bachelor's degree in classical guitar performance from the University of Texas at Tyler and an associate of arts in music degree from Tyler Junior College in May 2017. He also performed as a guitarist with the Whitehouse High School jazz band.