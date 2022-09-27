Jarvis Christian University hires former Grambling band director

“It’s such an honor to have Dr. Pannell here and with all the things that he’s done I'm really grateful," the student drum director for Jarvis said.

HAWKINS, Texas — The marching band at Jarvis Christian University will soon deliver a new sound under legendary band director Dr. Larry J. Pannell.

“It’s such an honor to have Dr. Pannell here and with all the things that he’s done I'm really grateful,” Jhavier Law, student drum director for Jarvis marching band, said.

He has a countless list of musical accomplishments throughout his 26 years of leading the Grambling State University Marching Tiger Band.

Under his leadership, the band performed for five U.S. presidents — Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, according to the announcement from Jarvis.

The band performed at the presidential inauguration of George W. Bush and at both presidential Inauguration parades of Obama.

Grambling State's band was featured in Denzel Washington’s movie, “The Great Debaters,” as well as in the movie “Drumline.” A performance honoring the music of Motown during the 1998 Super Bowl XXXII in Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California, led to a recording contract for an album featuring the band performing hits made by Motown artists.

Throughout the years, Pannell has made a name for himself but before that, a lifelong friend would later lead to his decision to take his musical talents to Jarvis.

"What got me here is that relationship with the (Jarvis) president,” Pannell said. “When I was in second grade, he and his wife were in the first grade. Not only did I play clarinet in the band but the president and his wife played clarinet in the same band I played in.”

Pannell’s lifelong friendship would later convince him to move to Hawkins to teach the band students a new sound.

“I felt that where too much is given much is required, music has been good to me and it was time for me to give back,” Pannell said. “I’m looking for a concert sound out of a marching band because in my opinion, it's nothing but a glorified marching band on the outside.”

It’s a sound that is heard at some of the best historically Black colleges and universities, that delivers a sound similar to a live concert.

“When you hear that, it’s a beautiful classical sound,” Pannell added. "You can sit there and hear all the instruments. Music has elements, like pitch, harmony, articulation and intonation. If I can get them to buy into that concept of that sound then I feel the majority of the confidence of the sound will be there.”