'A real honky tonk' | Kacey Musgraves stops by Austin's Broken Spoke

AUSTIN, Texas — A "Golden" guest stopped by a legendary Austin music venue over the weekend.
The Broken Spoke shared on Instagram that country singer and Texas native Kacey Musgraves visited on Saturday. The venue wrote that Musgraves and her boyfriend, writer Cole Schafer, had something specific in mind for the evening.
"They wanted to visit a real honky tonk so they walked under that big ole oak tree and threw the door open and they knew they weren't at Carnegie Hall!" Broken Spoke wrote in the post.
The photo was originally posted by country artist Dale Watson, who played a show at the Broken Spoke on Saturday.
Musgraves, who has won multiple Grammy Awards and whose music has received widespread critical acclaim, was born and raised in Texas. In the early days of her career, she resided in Austin.
The Broken Spoke was founded by the late James White in 1964. The beloved dance hall has played host to country superstars since it opened, including the "King of Country Music" himself, George Strait.
Strait and his Ace In The Hole Band played the bar in the early days of their career, and Strait even paid tribute to the Broken Spoke by featuring it on the cover of his album, "Honky Tonk Time Machine."
The Broken Spoke was the subject of a 2016 documentary, "Honky Tonk Heaven: Legend of the Broken Spoke," and a 2017 book, "The Broken Spoke: Austin's Legendary Honk-Tonk." Founder James White was also featured in the documentary "Nothing Stays The Same: The Story of the Saxon Pub," which touched on the state of Austin's music venues.
Musgraves is set to return to Austin in October to perform at the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival.
