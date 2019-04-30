TYLER, Texas — Live Nation is celebrating National Concert Week by bringing back its $20 concert ticket deal.

National Concert Week begins Wednesday, May 1 and runs through May 7 next week.

The $20 ticket deal is all-in, meaning it covers all the fees associated with concert tickets. The offer includes more than 2 million tickets to more than 2,800 shows nationwide.

The ticket deal starts at noon on Wednesday and will run through midnight on May 7.

T-Mobile customers received a head start as they were able to buy tickets on Tuesday beginning at 5 a.m.

Among the artists included on the list are The Chainsmokers, Alabama, Sanata, Miranda Lambert, Backstreet Boys and Mary J. Blige among others.