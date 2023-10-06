Students performed mariachi music for the Midland community following several days of workshop. For the Hispanic culture, the sound brings out all kinds of emotions.

MIDLAND, Texas — After days of learning from experienced mariachi musicians, students performed the Mexican music genre Friday night in front of the Midland community. The Hispanic Cultural Center of Midland held it’s 17th "Annual Mariachi Workshop" this week, all culminating with it’s 'Noche de Mariachi Concert.'

Students ranging years in age took the stage to put on a show and create a common theme from this part of their heritage.

“I’m very passionate about mariachi music," said Aliyah Melendez, a violin player. "It’s something that came up randomly for me, but for me to share my passion with everybody.”

In playing Mariachi, Melendez finds depth in the music.

“I feel like Mexicans, or anybody who just likes mariachi music, [are] very happy," said Melendez. "There [are] various genres of it. There [are] sad ones, there [are] happy ones, there [are] stories about people’s lives that they just put into music and I think that’s pretty cool.”

For Noel Zapata, a trumpet player and vocalist, mariachi brings with it something more.

“Every Mexican that you see, they kind of know mariachi," said Zapata. "It’s like it’s part of the genre, it’s like a feeling, it’s an emotion almost.”

The emotion found in mariachi is Zapata's favorite part.

“I think it's the emotion," said Melendez. "There [are] so many different types of mariachi music that it’s so fun – not only to play but also to sing. That part’s also cool.”

On the vihuela, Zarahy Rodea enjoys giving the crowd something to cheer about.

“I love whenever we get to go play for people and see the excitement in their faces," said Rodea. "It really makes me happy.”

Echoing what Rodea's peers had to say about mariachi, emotion once again reigned supreme.

“Mariachi is really special because you feel a lot of emotions when you hear it," said Rodea. "You feel like you love it, and excitement and all that.”

For Hispanic heritage, mariachi seems to serve as an emotional soundtrack.

Melendez, Zapata and Rodea all mentioned how the workshop has helped them improve in their mariachi skills. Melendez noted it has also given her more confidence, and with this being the third time Zapata has participated in this workshop, he shared that it holds a special place in his heart.