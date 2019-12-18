HOUSTON — Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will be bringing their iconic music to three Texas cities in 2020.

The tour was first announced in early December with Arlington and Houston stops on the list. The popularity of the tour led to new dates being added to the lineup, so the tour will now kick off in San Antonio.

The new dates were announced Wednesday morning.

The Texas shows are:

Sunday, June 21 at San Antonio's Alamodome

Tuesday July 14 at Arlington's Globe Life Park

Wednesday, July 15 at Houston's Minute Maid Park

Tickets for the Arlington and Houston shows are already on sale. Ticket pre-sale for the San Antonio show starts January 6. Tickets are officially on sale beginning Jan. 10 at 10 a.m.

Get the full tour dates list and ticket info here: https://www.motley.com/

KENS in San Antonio contributed to this report

