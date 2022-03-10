Local artist uses drums to bring music therapy, education to Tyler daycare

Music can help improve skills such as coordination and fine-motor development, language development, pre-literacy, fundamental math, concentration, and memory.

TYLER, Texas — A local artist recently brought his program that uses drums as a means of communication to the children at a Tyler day care.

Casey “Muze” Williams created DrumTalk to share the healing effects of music with an emphasis on drums and vibrations, and on Monday he again shared the program with students at Ebenezer DayCare Center.

“I specifically plan their lessons with drums as the focus,” said Williams, who visits Ebenezer once per quarter. “Most sessions are on memorization, counting, variations and problem-solving.”