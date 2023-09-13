Olivia Rodrigo announces 3 Texas stops for 'GUTS' world tour

The "pop-punk princess" will be making stops in Austin, Dallas and Houston in 2024.

TEXAS, USA — Olivia Rodrigo is coming to Texas!

Rodrigo announced stops for her "GUTS" world tour on Wednesday, including concerts in Houston, Austin and Dallas.

The multi-platinum, three-time Grammy award-winning artist released her sophomore studio album, GUTS, on Sept. 8, which received a perfect score from critics with Rolling Stone magazine. GUTS’ second single “bad idea, right?” was named a Best New Track by Pitchfork, who said it is “one of the best pop performances of the year.”

The GUTS world tour will be Rodrigo’s first arena tour. She will be in Texas in February and March of 2024.

Toyota Center in Houston, TX, on Tuesday, February 27

Moody Center in Austin, TX, on Wednesday, February 28

American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX, on Friday, March 1

The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan, and Remi Wolf will join on select dates across the tour.

Fans can register for access to tickets from now until Sept. 17 on the Ticketmaster website. Registration does not guarantee access to tickets, the website said. Here are key dates to remember:

Invitations for American Express® Early Access will be sent by the evening of Tuesday, September 19 .

. American Express® Early Access to see Olivia Rodrigo takes place on Wednesday, September 20 .

. Invitations for the Registration Onsale will be sent by the evening of Wednesday, September 20 .

. The Registration Onsale takes place on Thursday, September 21.

"We expect there will be more demand than there are tickets available. A limited number of randomly selected fans will get access to the sale, and others will be put on the waitlist," the Ticketmaster website explains.

Standard tickets will range from $49.50 - $199.50 plus taxes and applicable fees in the U.S.

soooo excited to announce the GUTS world tour!!!! register for ticket access at https://t.co/BEPJxkxWct and stay tuned for more dates coming soon!!!❤️💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/gUFe75yi14 — Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) September 13, 2023