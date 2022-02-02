Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022 fan ballot: How you can vote for this year's inductees

Voting is now open through April 29.

CLEVELAND — Calling all rock 'n' roll fans. This is your chance to influence who is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

The Rock Hall in Cleveland has opened its annual fan ballot yet again, which allows voters the opportunity to pick their favorites out of this year's 17 induction nominees.

The five artists with the most votes will comprise a “fan ballot” that will be tallied with the other ballots when the 2022 inductees are selected.

So who are the 2022 Rock Hall nominees? Here's the full list, which includes seven first-time nominees.

Beck (first-time nominee)

Pat Benatar

Kate Bush

DEVO

Duran Duran (first-time nominee)

Eminem (first-time nominee, first-year eligible)

Eurythmics

Judas Priest

Fela Kuti

MC5

New York Dolls

Dolly Parton (first-time nominee)

Rage Against The Machine

Lionel Richie (first-time nominee)

Carly Simon (first-time nominee)

A Tribe Called Quest (first-time nominee)

Dionne Warwick

The final list of inductees will be revealed in May. The induction ceremony will take place this fall at a yet-to-be-announced location.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

“Nominee ballots are sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historian, and members of the music industry,” Rock Hall officials explain. “Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.”