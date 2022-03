On March 20, when the episode of "American Idol," featuring Hager airs, he will be having a watch party at the Foundry where he will play a short set before the show

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler singer is hoping his next audition will lead to a golden ticket.

“Just getting the opportunity is a dream come true really because I've been a fan of the show for so long,” Fritz Hager said about auditioning for the celebrity judges of "American Idol."

“I’m going into it super nervous because I know it's my one shot, so I really want to make the most of it.”