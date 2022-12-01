We're Taking Over This Town: Metal legends Pantera touring again after over 20 years

The legendary metal band will be returning to its hometown of Arlington on an upcoming tour with Metallica.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Twenty years after splitting up, legendary metal band Pantera is not only returning to music, but back to its Texas hometown as well.

The band will be making its way to AT&T Stadium on Aug.18, 2023 on the M72 World Tour with another heavy metal giant, Metallica.

The concert will mark far more than just a return to the stage however, it will also be a return to the town where the band formed back in 1981, Arlington, Texas.

Pantera took the metal genre to a new level in the 1990s with massive hits like "Cemetery Gates", "Walk", "I'm Broken" and their signature "Cowboys from Hell", pioneering their own genre of "groove metal" in the process.

The group often ranks among the greatest metal bands of all time, according to sources like Loudwire and IMDb, mostly thanks to the iconic riffs and solos from guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott.

Pantera parted ways in 2003, and after the murder of Dimebag Darrell a year later, and drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott's death in 2018, there was little discussion of the group ever reforming.

Now however, almost exactly 20 years later, the surviving members of the band are showing off yet another "vulgar display of power" by making their grand return.

Many, including the late Vinnie Paul's estate, believe that there can never be a true Pantera reunion without the Abbott brothers, and given the brother's influence on the band and the genre as a whole, few could argue.

However, the Vincent Paul Abbott Estate has also voiced their support for the upcoming tours, as well as the new members, as a tribute to their late bandmate's legacy, as well as a chance to bring their music back to fans.

According to Billboard, Darrell Abbott's estate also gave their blessing for the tour.

There can never be a PANTERA reunion without Vinnie and Dime. However, there is no better way to celebrate and honor... Posted by Vinnie Paul on Wednesday, November 30, 2022

While the absence of the late Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul will be undeniable, the band has found two other heavy metal heavy hitters to fill the enormous shoes of their bandmates.

Lead guitar will be taken over by Zakk Wylde, the former guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne and the frontman of the band Black Label Society. On drums, it will be none other than Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante taking up the sticks.

The new powerhouse lineup will open for Metallica on Friday, Aug 18 on the first of two nights in Arlington. They will also be joined by Mammoth WVH, fronted by Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang.

The next night of the show, Sunday, Aug. 20, will feature Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills as the opening acts. Metallica has also promised an entirely unique setlist for both shows, giving the audience a completely different concert each night.

Presale tickets went on sale Nov. 30, and two-day tickets will go on sale Dec. 2. Single-day tickets will go on sale Jan. 20. Those looking for the chance to get five minutes alone with one of the bands can even purchase enhanced experiences like a meet and greet or stage tour.

For more information on the tour, visit Metallica.com/tour.