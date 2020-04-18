PORTLAND, Ore — It started as a simple tune for a quick social media post but musician Eduard Prystupa in Ukraine realized it could have a bigger impact.

"I thought in this way I can make my small contribution to try to raise people’s awareness towards the importance of this message." Prystupa's message is to stay at home.

As millions of people around the world deal with the COVID-19 outbreak, he says he wanted to not only raise awareness about the importance of staying home but also make people smile and put a positive spin to these challenging times.

The virus knows no borders, we’re all in this together.

Prystupa called up some of his musician friends from all over the world to help put the stay a home video together. One of those musician friends is Jon Durant right here in Portland.

“He came up with this little song and said 'hey Jon' why don’t you play on this and I said well OK sure.” Jon said he didn't hesitate, " I loved the message, it’s important, it’s crucial at this time and it’s such a fun way to present it.”

The result is a music video featuring musicians from different countries reminding everyone to stay at home in twelve languages including Ukranian, German and Italian. Prystupa says he came up with the idea over the weekend and the song was ready within 48 hours.

Whether it resonates for you in English, in French or in any other language, they’re using the universal language of music to share an important message with a catchy tune.

