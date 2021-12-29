New Year's Eve, New Year's Day events planned across East Texas

Numerous events are planned on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day across the Longview and Tyler areas.

TYLER, Texas — No plans to ring in the new year?

Tune into nature

Several are state parks will be offering activities on New Year's Eve as well as First Day Hikes on New Year's Day. Standard park entrance fees will apply — $4 for ages 13 and older, while children 12 and younger are admitted for free.

Caddo Forest Nature Trail at Lake Caddo State Park has set a First Day Hike from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 1. The hike will be self-guided, and attendees can hike at their own pace. First Day Hike stickers will be available at the trailhead while supplies last.

Hiking through the Pines at Tyler State Park is scheduled 1:50 to 4 p.m. Jan. 1. The hike is set to be a moderately challenging with a length of 2.5-to-3 miles. The event's Facebook page recommends arriving no later than 30 minutes before the hike as park entry lines can be long for the event.

Martin Creek Lake State Park in Tatum is set to hold several new year's events. The park will host a children's New Year's Eve party at 11 a.m. Friday at the Twin Oaks amphitheater. Children are invited to make their own noisemakers to count down the minutes until midnight. Also on Friday at 11 p.m., the park is holding a "smores galore" New Year's Eve party. A campfire along with games are planned as the countdown to 2022 begins.

Nightlife countdown

A variety of parties and activities are planned to make New Year's Eve festive.

The Landing Event Center in Kilgore has scheduled Putting' on the Glitz with options including a three-course dinner, dancing and more. The dinner is set 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., and the after party will start at 10 p.m. The Booze Brothers is set to perform at the after party. Tickets for the countdown party are available on the event's Facebook page via Eventbrite.

Musician Mason Dawson will be accompanied by a full band for a New Year's Eve bash starting at 8:30 p.m. at Open Range Bar & Grill in Gilmer. Food, drinks, live music, a complimentary champagne toast at midnight and more are planned.

A New Year's Eve celebration is set 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Beckham Hotel and Ballroom in Mineola. Hors d'oeuvres, dancing and a midnight champagne toast and breakfast are planned. Tickets are $25 in advance and $40 at the door.