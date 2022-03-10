Multi-platinum rock band to hit Tyler stage during spring tour March 25

$1 of every ticket sold will be donated to Riptide Society, an organization that provides mentorship, resources and options for at-risk youth and young adults.

TYLER, Texas — Seattle rock band Candlebox, which recently released its chart-topping album “Wolves,” will be playing Tyler’s Country River Club on March 25 as part of the band’s spring tour.

During the show, audiences can expect to hear tracks from the new record, the band’s eighth studio release, along with fan favorites such as “Far Behind,” “You” and “Change.” “Wolves” debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard chart and includes the band’s single, “Riptide.”

Lead vocalist Kevin Martin said the band is excited to bring its music and performance to the Rose City.