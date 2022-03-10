x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Multi-platinum rock band to hit Tyler stage during spring tour March 25

$1 of every ticket sold will be donated to Riptide Society, an organization that provides mentorship, resources and options for at-risk youth and young adults.

TYLER, Texas — Seattle rock band Candlebox, which recently released its chart-topping album “Wolves,” will be playing Tyler’s Country River Club on March 25 as part of the band’s spring tour.

During the show, audiences can expect to hear tracks from the new record, the band’s eighth studio release, along with fan favorites such as “Far Behind,” “You” and “Change.” “Wolves” debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard chart and includes the band’s single, “Riptide.”

Lead vocalist Kevin Martin said the band is excited to bring its music and performance to the Rose City.

Read more from our CBS19 paper partner, Tyler Morning Telegraph

RELATED: A musician from the U.S. Army Blues Jazz Ensemble will perform at Tyler Junior College's annual Jazz Festival

RELATED: Traveling musician, barbecue festival to make stop in Tyler this fall

In Other News

Seniors in New York Sway Their Hips Back to Normality in Dance Class