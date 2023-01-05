Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5.

SAN ANTONIO — Look who is coming to the Alamo City!

Celebrating their 50th anniversary, four-time Grammy award-winning and diamond-certified rock legends Aerosmith have announced their farewell tour, and it includes a stop right here in San Antonio.

The PEACE OUT Tour will be making three stops in Texas, inlcuding San Antonio on Wednesday, November 1 at the AT&T Center. The other two stops in Texas are Austin on October 23 and Dallas on November 7.

Joining them on this tour will be special guests The Black Crowes.

"It's not goodbye it's PEACE OUT!" the band said in a joint statement. "Get ready to walk this way, you're going to get the best show of our lives."

Officials said founding Aerosmith member Joey Kramer will not be on tour.

"While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health," the band said. "Joey's unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed."

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m.

There will also be various ticket packages, including some with the opportunity to meet the band and take a photo with them, according to the press release.

Ticket prices range from $60-$500. Click here to purchase.

Most recently, Aerosmith finished its critically-acclaimed Las Vegas residency called Deuces are Wild at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

