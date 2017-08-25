CHEROKEE COUNTY - The Cherokee Trace Drive-Thru Safari is one of many destinations we will highlight as part of a new travel segment airing bi-weekly on CBS19.

The wild animal park is located near Jacksonville, Texas on 300 acres, home to more than two dozen exotic animals and endangered species.

While enjoying a self-guided drive through the hills and open savannahs, you'll encounter animals from several different parts of the world.

If you would like to learn more information about the park, call 903-683-3322 or visit their website by clicking here.

