Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Howland

HOWLAND, Maine — One lucky person has won $2 million after buying a Powerball ticket at Handy Stop in Howland, Maine. The winning numbers were drawn Saturday night.
After matching five numbers, the ticket holder won $1 million but added the Power Play option for an extra dollar and bumped their earnings up to $2 million, according to a news release.
Handy Stop Kitchen Supervisor Micell Cassio said everyone was “shocked.”
“It’s pretty exciting news for a small town,” she said.
Howland is a very small town indeed, with just over 1,000 residents.
Cassio said the winner hasn't claimed their prize yet, but they are anxious to meet them.