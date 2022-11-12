Preparations underway for Wonderland of Lights in Marshall

It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year!

TYLER, Texas — Crews have been working to get lights, a carousel and other attractions set up for the annual Wonderland of Lights in downtown Marshall.

This year’s opening ceremony and lighting will take place at 5 p.m. Nov. 23 at the historic Harrison County courthouse.

Along with the lighting ceremony, other special events planned this year are the Wassail Walk on Nov. 26; the Christmas Parade on Dec. 3; Tigers on Ice on Dec. 5; the Merry Maverick Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 15; the Outdoor Christmas Market on Dec. 17; the Marshall Ballet Theatre’s “Nutcracker” on Dec. 16, 17 and 19; and the Christmas Car Show on Dec. 10.