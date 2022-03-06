Former Longview resident, British native celebrates Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

Nicole Lawrence, who spent a portion of her adult life in Longview, has English roots and wants others to enjoy her heritage with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

DALLAS — In London, celebrations continue for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which marks her 70th year as the United Kingdom's monarch.

Nicola Lawrence, who lives in Dallas, has been looking forward to the event saying that the four-day celebration is extra special this year with the queen being in her 90s and now the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

"For most people, she has been the British Monarch for all of their life," said Lawrence.

Lawrence was born in England, but moved 'across the pond' to the states 25 years ago.

"My father was a pastor in England, and used to travel and speak on revitalizing churches and connecting with the community." explained Lawrence. "There was a church in Longview that had been more vibrant than it was at the time he found it, so they asked him to come and work with them and he came in and took it over. That was in the mid-90s"

Lawrence lived in Longview for a good portion of her adult life, but visits the UK often for sightseeing.

"I tend to go back probably once every three years or so," she said.

In 2012, Lawrence participated in the Diamond Jubilee, bringing her children along to show them their heritage.

"It was exciting for them, they were all preteens or teenagers at that time so they got to experience what it meant to be British," she said

Lawrence says this is the first year she will be celebrating the Jubilee and her British heritage without her 'partner', her mum, who passed last year.

"I'm continuing [the tradition] for her," said Lawrence. "Top to toe, the British flag is all over. She would have been celebrating very, very much she embraced all things English."