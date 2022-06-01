Queen, theme announced for 2022 Texas Rose Festival

Olivia Bristol Young was named the Princess of the Rose Festival and Hadley Hills Brewer was announced as the Duchess of the Rose Growers.

TYLER, Texas — It was a special night Thursday as Molly Louise Berry was announced as the 89th annual Queen of the 2022 Texas Rose Festival.

“What an honor it is for me to serve as the 2022 Rose Queen and not only represent the festival, but the beautiful city of Tyler as well,” Berry said.

Berry said it is an honor for her to continue her family’s legacy and involvement in the rose festival.

Olivia Bristol Young was named the Princess of the Rose Festival and Hadley Hills Brewer was announced as the Duchess of the Rose Growers.

The festival's theme was also announced as Empires of Enchantment, inspired by empires from around the world “that present the finest gifts,” similar to the magic felt during the annual rose festival season.