Release of new movies increasing movie theatre sales

Marvel movies and Fast and Furious contributing to movie theatre sales increase.

TEXAS, USA — Blockbuster films are back resulting in an increase in customers at movie theatres.

This time last year, the doors at movie theatres were locked due to the pandemic.

During this time, Blake Simpson, Marketing Director at Times Square Grand Slam says the building make shifted into another business as a way to make ends meet and serve the community.

"To keep our employees busy, we actually make shifted and we ran a grocery store up here throughout the pandemic, and we helped Tyler by selling groceries to them at a low cost."

Once the entertainment business re-opened, they were only able to play older movies, not contributing to an increase in movie sales. Now with blockbuster films being releases, business is rapidly increasing.

"It's been picking up a lot, mainly just due to the the new movies coming out. The Fast and the Furious. And now the Marvel movie, The Black Widow. But that's mainly what's been doing is just having the movies back in the theater to show and not playing older films" said Simpson.