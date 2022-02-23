x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

East Texas Symphony Orchestra to present 'Rock the Classics II'

The concert includes mashups of pop tunes with their counterparts from classical music.

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from November 2020.

The East Texas Symphony Orchestra will present “Rock the Classics II” on Saturday at the UT Tyler Cowan Center.

The concert includes mashups of pop tunes with their counterparts from classical music.

Selections include: “Ava Maria” by Beyonce and Schubert; Patti Page’s “Tennessee Waltz” and Mozart’s “Ländler KV 606 No. 3”; Blues Traveler’s “Hook,” Pachelbel’s “Canon” and Maroon 5’s “Memories”; Naz’s “I Can” and Beethoven’s “Fur Elise”; Eric Carmen’s “All By Myself” and Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 2”; New Order’s “Blue Monday” (excerpt) and Ravel’s “Bolero”; and The Cars’ “Magic” and Respighi’s “Ancient Airs and Dances 2.”

Read more from our CBS19 paper partner, Tyler Morning Telegraph

RELATED: Inaugural Boots & Bling Gala raises autism awareness

RELATED: Gallery Main Street's first exhibit of 2022: "The Rivers of My Memory" and the artist behind the collection

In Other News

Man Raises Monarch Butterflies and Captures Their Incredible Metamorphosis on Video