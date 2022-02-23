East Texas Symphony Orchestra to present 'Rock the Classics II'

The East Texas Symphony Orchestra will present “Rock the Classics II” on Saturday at the UT Tyler Cowan Center.

The concert includes mashups of pop tunes with their counterparts from classical music.

Selections include: “Ava Maria” by Beyonce and Schubert; Patti Page’s “Tennessee Waltz” and Mozart’s “Ländler KV 606 No. 3”; Blues Traveler’s “Hook,” Pachelbel’s “Canon” and Maroon 5’s “Memories”; Naz’s “I Can” and Beethoven’s “Fur Elise”; Eric Carmen’s “All By Myself” and Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 2”; New Order’s “Blue Monday” (excerpt) and Ravel’s “Bolero”; and The Cars’ “Magic” and Respighi’s “Ancient Airs and Dances 2.”