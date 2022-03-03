Second Rose City AirFest set for July 1 in Tyler, featuring B-29

High-flying fun, vintage war planes and refreshments with proceeds benefiting veterans’ assistance group CampV.

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from 2021.

Rose City AirFest will return this summer to the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport bringing vintage planes and featuring one of two B-29s still flying in the country.

The second annual Rose City AirFest is set for July 1 at the Historical Aviation Military Museum at Tyler Pounds and will offer high-flying fun, vintage war planes and refreshments with proceeds benefiting veterans’ assistance group CampV, event organizers announced Thursday.

CampV, also known as Community Assisting Military Personnel and Veterans, assists East Texas veterans with getting their benefits and to find employment information, mental health resources, support groups and connections.